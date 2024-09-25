Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 31,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,158. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.51. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

