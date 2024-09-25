Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 66.7%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

