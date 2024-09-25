First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of FBTT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bankers Trustshares
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.