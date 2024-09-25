First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBTT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

