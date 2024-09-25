Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,596.80 or 0.99944075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

