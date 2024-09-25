Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TF stock opened at C$8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The company has a market cap of C$679.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$8.24.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of C$26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7300178 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

