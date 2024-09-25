DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 35.3 %

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$11.93 on Wednesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DRI Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

