JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0290

JUST (JST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $287.53 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

