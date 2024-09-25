David F. Dierker Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

