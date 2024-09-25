First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFMR stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

Further Reading

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

