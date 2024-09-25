First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of FFMR stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
