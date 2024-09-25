Highway Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Highway Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Highway stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
