Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,596.80 or 0.99944075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,940,249,806 coins and its circulating supply is 43,401,104,265 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,940,249,806.037445 with 43,401,104,265.06598 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.0008679 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,067,848.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.