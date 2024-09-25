MetisDAO Price Reaches $40.80 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $40.80 or 0.00064125 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $245.49 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,596.80 or 0.99944075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

