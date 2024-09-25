BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ZWT)

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of ZWT opened at 46.25 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a 52 week low of 31.68 and a 52 week high of 49.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is 44.68.
