31,659 Shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 681,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,184,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

