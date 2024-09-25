12,175 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MP Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $959,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

