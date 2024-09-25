DRW Securities LLC Invests $205,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

