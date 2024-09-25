DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

