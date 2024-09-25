EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

