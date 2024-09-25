EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,936,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.0 %

MOS opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.