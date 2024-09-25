EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

