EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after acquiring an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

