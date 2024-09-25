7,325 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FOX by 692.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 67,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FOX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

