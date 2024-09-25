9,666 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth approximately $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 24,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $545,541.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,661,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,134,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $119,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 389,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,529.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 24,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $545,541.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,661,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,134,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,864. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.