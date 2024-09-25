DRW Securities LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 157.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Tenable by 21.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

