Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,375,000 after buying an additional 153,527 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $298.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

