DRW Securities LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $2,919,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,487,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Datadog by 1,597.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Datadog by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 554,196 shares of company stock valued at $67,580,459. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.59, a P/E/G ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

