EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,069,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

