Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 228,428 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

