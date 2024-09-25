ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.