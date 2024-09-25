Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3,886.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $313,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,439 shares of company stock valued at $50,396,157. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.