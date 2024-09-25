Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4,706.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

