ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $228.47 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

