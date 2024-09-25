Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $1,533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 691.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $941.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $467.62 and a 12 month high of $959.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $831.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.18.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

