SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4,252.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,571,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

