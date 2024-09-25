EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12,673.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $529.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.98 and its 200-day moving average is $470.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $534.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.