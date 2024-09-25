EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,889,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,194,000 after purchasing an additional 396,558 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,766 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS HEFA opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

