EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHE opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.