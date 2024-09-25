Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $15,768,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

VRTX opened at $462.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.85 and a one year high of $510.64. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

