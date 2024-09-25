EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

