EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

