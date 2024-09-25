EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

