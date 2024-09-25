EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

