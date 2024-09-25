Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $911.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $862.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

