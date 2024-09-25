EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.