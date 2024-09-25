EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

