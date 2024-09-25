EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

ITA opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

