EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

