EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLE stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

