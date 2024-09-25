Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

