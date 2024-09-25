Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.77% of Twin Disc worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

